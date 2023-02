The Colorado Springs Switchbacks got a 2-1 win over Phoenix Rising FC in preseason action Wednesday.

Romario Williams, one of the club's new forwards scored the team's first goal on an assist from newcomer, defender Patrick Seagrist.

The Switchbacks made it 2-0 in the 65th minute as midfielder Steven Echevarria scored on an assist from incoming player Maalique Foster.

Phoenix got one back in the 74th minute with a goal from Liam Mullins.

Colorado Springs plays its third preseason game Saturday.