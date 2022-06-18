Indy Eleven was looking great in the 63rd minute, when midfielder Raul Aguilera scored from the top of the penalty box off a pass from fellow midfielder Nicky Law to tie the game at two goals apiece.
Not seven minutes later, the entire mood and complexion of the game was completely different after Colorado Springs scored two goals. Indy would respond with a goal of its own in stoppage time, but the Switchbacks held on to the lead, winning 4-3 over Indy at Weidner Field Saturday night.
The first of the two Colorado Springs goals came in the 66th minute. Forward Hadji Barry took a shot, hitting an Indy Eleven defender and causing Indy’s keeper Bryan Meredith to fall down. Midfielder Zack Zandi blasted a left-footed strike into the back of the net off the rebound.
Three minutes later, the Switchbacks were on the offensive again, with forward Michee Ngalina dribbling the ball downfield and attempting a cross from the side of the penalty box, but the ball nicked the inside of the goal post and found its way in. Barry was credited with the assist.
“Sloppy performance at times, but our attacking talent can win us games,” coach Brendan Burke said after the match.
Ngalina was a factor early and often for Colorado. He had a great chance in the 11th minute, but Meredith came up big with a diving save. He wouldn’t be denied, however, and scored in the 17th minute, taking a through ball from midfielder Cam Lindley and chipping the ball over Meredith.
Indy Eleven forward Manuel Artega got the equalizer in the 28th minute off an assist from Law.
Colorado Springs fortunes turned in the 45th minute, when Indy Eleven midfielder Justin Ingram conceded a penalty on forward Elvis Amoh. Hadji Barry took the ensuing penalty kick and converted, shooting the ball over the keeper into the top right corner of the net.
Colorado Springs moves to 11-2 with the win.
Next week, the Switchbacks face their biggest challenge all season in San Antonio FC, who tied Oakland Saturday and is two points behind the Switchbacks in the USL Championship’s Western Conference. San Antonio and Colorado Springs have first and second in the conference for most of the season.
“It’s still early in the season, so you don’t want to overemphasize it but, believe me, there’s no love lost there,” Burke said of San Antonio.
Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Weidner Field.