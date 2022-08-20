It wasn't the six- and eight-goal thrillers fans are used to, but Saturday night was the Switchbacks' best outing in weeks.
Midfielder Jairo Henriquez's goal in the 66th minute of play vaulted the Switchbacks to a huge 1-0 win over USL Championship Eastern Conference heavyweight Tampa Bay Rowdies at Weidner Field. It's the Colorado Springs' first victory since July 15.
Henriquez's goal was the icing on the cake in what was a great defensive effort from Colorado Springs. Forward Hadji Barry found forward Michee Ngalina running toward Rowdies goalkeeper C.J. Cochran in the penalty area. Ngalina took a shot at the far side of the net and Cochran fell as he reached back to make the save. Henriquez was there for the rebound, tapping the ball past Cochran, who attempted to swat the ball out of the goal at the last moment but the ball had already rolled in.
After a stretch of allowing 20 goals in six games, Colorado Springs showed some much-needed improvement on defense. The Switchbacks held the dangerous Tampa Bay club to just one shot in the first half. That came in the 37th minute when Tampa midfielder Leo Fernandes, the club's leading scorer, knifed through Switchbacks defenders to earn a shot on goal. Colorado Springs keeper Jeff Caldwell made a sliding save to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.
The Switchbacks frustrated the Rowdies in the first 45, forcing multiple turnovers deep in Tampa Bay territory and creating scoring chances. Colorado Springs didn't capitalize, however. In addition, Tampa Bay wasn't sharp offensively, truncating their own opportunities with unforced errors at times.
The second half began in Tampa's favor, with the visitors pinning Colorado Springs in their end of the field. The Switchbacks defense held, however, and began forcing opportunities as the half wore on.
Before his goal in the 66th minute, Henriquez had another opportunity in the 60th, taking a shot against Cochran who made the diving save, the ball bounced to Barry, who couldn't control the high rebound and missed his shot high of the net.
The win is a massive result for Colorado Springs, who was in danger of being supplanted from their third-place spot in the Western Conference by Sacramento who defeated Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
Saturday was the first of four consecutive home games for the Switchbacks with next Saturday's outing coming against New Mexico United, who won its match Saturday against Monterey Bay FC and sits just three points behind Colorado Springs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.