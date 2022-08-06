Live by the penalty kick. Die by the penalty kick.
That seemed the case for Orange County SC when they hosted the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Saturday.
The Switchbacks scored the first goal of the match courtesy of forward Michee Ngalina in the 35th minute. Orange County converted a penalty kick off a hand ball from defender Matt Mahoney in stoppage time beyond the 45th minute. It would be the first of three unanswered goals by the home side, all but assuring victory. Not so fast.
Colorado Springs scored twice in the final 13 or so minutes of play to erase a 3-1 deficit and draw with the defending USL Championship champions 3-3 Saturday evening. The comeback was capped off by forward Hadji Barry, who converted a penalty kick off an Orange County hand ball in the 91st minute.
It was a disjointed effort from Colorado Springs but a welcome result from what was shaping up to be a bad loss.
The comeback started in the 80th minute when forward Elvis Amoh put a header past Orange County keeper Patrick Rakovsky after midfielder Cam Lindley put the ball in the six-yard box with a header of his own.
The Switchbacks scored the first goal of the game, their first goal away from Weidner Field since June 11. Ngalina outran a pair of Orange County defenders as he tracked down a long, downfield pass from defender Jimmy Ockford. Ngalina kept the ball in front of him as he strode toward Rakovsky. The forward fired the ball over Rakovsky and into the back of the net.
Following the penalty kick from forward Sean Okuli that ended the first half, Orange County picked up where it left off in the second, scoring in the 46th minute. Midfielder Tommy McCabe tapped in a ball from inside the 6-yard-box off a header from a defender Albi Skendi off a corner from midfielder Seth Casiple.
The home side found the net again in the 74th minute as a botched clearing attempt from defender Isaiah Foster rolled harmlessly toward midfielder Dillon Powers to shoot from inside the Colorado Springs penalty area. His shot hit the crossbar and bounced into the net.
The result leaves Colorado Springs with a 13-8-2 record and third place in the league's Western Conference. The Switchbacks have two draws and two losses over their last four games. They'll look to win when they return to Weidner Field Friday to host El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.