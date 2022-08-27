For New Mexico United, the plan to beat the Colorado Springs Switchbacks seemed clear. New Mexico packed their penalty area with players wearing their yellow jerseys when Colorado Springs was on the attack. United was content to let the Switchbacks dominate possession as long as Colorado Springs didn’t score.
The plan worked until the 40th minute when midfielder Jairo Henriquez kicked the ball from just past center field to forward Hadji Barry at the top of the 18-yard-box. Barry juked a pair of defenders and shot a curving ball far side past the outstretched arms of United keeper Alex Tambakis for the score. It was all Colorado Springs needed to win the second match of their homestand 1-0 in front of a home crowd at Weidner Field.
To start the match, the visitors packed the box in an effort to stymie Colorado Springs’ potent offense. To that end, Colorado Springs dominated time of possession by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio in the first half, leading in shots five to two. The Switchbacks nearly doubled New Mexico’s passes.
New Mexico pushed a little more on offense in the second half. But Colorado Springs held on securing their second shutout in as many games.
Prior to the match, the Switchbacks had scored 51 goals on the year, the second most in the league but Colorado Springs has won the last two games with a single goal. The two shutouts are a remarkable turnaround defensively from the previous six games in which the club allowed 20 goals.
“After the little rut we went in, giving up a lot of goals to get two 1-0 wins back-to-back, it speaks volumes to just fighting through the struggle. And now we’re back to where we should be,” defender Matt Mahoney said. “This was huge they were three points behind us. Now we separate. Now we’re six points (ahead). …These games are going to be 1-0 wins from now on, they’re not going to be 4-2, 4-0 games. So we gotta grind out and we did tonight.”
Mahoney said it was a team victory and credited his forwards like Barry, Michee Ngalina and Elvis Amoh for getting back on defense.
Head coach Brendan Burke agreed.
“Michee, Jairo, Elvis, Hadji and Malik (Johnson) before he got hurt, I would argue we have the best front four in the league," Burke said. "But also because they do the dirty work, all of them do the dirty work. That’s what gets you through tough games, tight games like this."
The win secures a crucial three points for the Switchbacks who reestablished their hold on the three seed in the USL Championship’s western conference. Colorado Springs improved to 15-9-3.
It was a good day for the Switchbacks around the league as well, with western conference one and two seeds San Antonio FC and San Diego Loyal SC each losing.
Next week Phoenix Rising FC comes to Weidner Field. Phoenix blanked Colorado Springs 4-0 in July. Kickoff is Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.