The energy from pregame permeated into the match.

The Switchbacks welcomed new Colorado Springs mayor Yemi Mobolade as the club walked on to the pitch and a quartet of Army helicopters flew over Weidner Field during the national anthem prior the to the club’s match against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday.

The Switchbacks played up to the hype, dispatching bottom-ranked Vegas 2-0 to finish off their three-game homestand with a second-straight win.

Forward Romario Williams continued his good season, scoring his sixth goal of the year in the 37th minute. The Jamaican forward received a pass from his fellow countryman Deshane Beckford, who beat a defender as he dribbled along the right sideline.

Williams took Beckford’s centering pass and put his shot past Las Vegas goal keeper Leo Diaz for the score.

"The Switchbacks have given me a platform, given me the ability to play the game at a high level," Williams said. "The coaching staff believes in me, they trust me and they've (put me) in good spots to be successful. So I'm just grateful, thankful for the opportunity and just trying to make the most of it each and every day."

Las Vegas lived in the Switchbacks’ 18-yard box to start the second half earning multiple corner kicks. The Colorado Springs defense held up, however. And the home team struck again in the 52nd minute.

Maalique Foster scored on a free kick opportunity from midfielder Devon Williams. Foster took the pass while sprinting towards Las Vegas’ penalty area and put a shot on goal that bounced off the foot of Diaz and hopped into the far side of the net.

It’s back-to-back wins and back-to-back shutouts for Colorado Springs.

Switchbacks keeper Christian Herrera put another great night in the books with three big diving saves early in the match, in the sixth, 11th and 21st minutes. He ended Saturday's match saving a free kick attempt from Vegas forward Erick Torres at the tail end of stoppage time.

Herrera entered Saturday's match tied for the USL Championship lead in saves with 44. He added eight to that total Saturday.

"I'm just so thankful to be getting these opportunities," he said. "Thankful to the coaches, to God. Honestly, I'm just thankful because I had to wait a long time to get these opportunities. And I'm just happy that I'm taking advantage of them."

Head coach Stephen Hogan would like to see Colorado Springs limit the number of times Herrera's number is called upon, however. Grateful for the result but displeased with the club's effort, Hogan wants to see improvement defensively.

"We said it last week, (Herrera's) great. But it's (bulls--t) because you have to deal with shots from the 18 (yard-box), shots inside the 18, shots outside the 18," Hogan said. "We have to protect him a little bit more and the performance that we needed from him was great. Fantastic."

It was also a great night for forward Juan Tejada and Colorado Springs' own Dillon Clarke as well. Clarke, a student at Rampart High School, subbed in during stoppage time. Tejada, who came to the Switchbacks via transfer from Indy Eleven earlier this week, entered the match in the 69th minute.

"I said to Juan before he went on ... I want to show the team why I recruited you for years, why me and Brendan (Burke) were looking at you for years. And his first action to win the ball back was unbelievable," Hogan said. "He presses and keeps going and just pushes. ...He is phenomenal at what he does."

Colorado Springs hit a much-needed reset button at home these past two weeks but the Switchbacks are back on the road for the next two games. Colorado Springs heads to Texas Wednesday to take on Rio Grande Valley FC and then faces New Mexico United onSaturday.