The Switchbacks may not be playing for the Stanley Cup but they can still score an avalanche of goals.
Colorado Springs erased an early 1-0 deficit with three goals of their own to beat LA Galaxy II 3-1 Saturday night in Carson, Calif.
Things were looking rough in the 14th minute when LA countered the Switchbacks' heavy offensive attack, lobbing the ball down the field and over multiple Colorado Springs defenders to midfielder Duhaney Williams who found fellow midfielder Remi Cabral who scored easily on a 3-on-1 opportunity.
Colorado Springs forward and reigning USL Championship MVP Hadji Barry got the equalizer for his team in the 37th minute, dribbling the ball into LA's box and passing to defender Matt Mahoney who dribbled toward LA's end line before giving it back to Barry who fired the ball into the back of the net with authority.
Switchbacks forward Elvis Amoh put Colorado Springs up in the 58th minute when forward Michee Ngalina found him on a cross breaking toward the goal. Amoh tapped the ball in, scoring his fourth goal in as many games. Amoh, Ngalina and Barry have combined for 16 goals on the season.
Midfielder Cam Lindley put the final nail in LA's coffin, scoring on a free kick from just outside the penalty area in the 67th minute. Lindley's shot went over LA's over wall and into the bottom corner of the goal just past Galaxy II keeper Eric Lopez.
Goalkeeper Christian Herrera was another bright spot for Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks keeper relieved Jeff Caldwell Saturday. Head coach Brendan Burke told the Switchback's Roland Vargish that he would attempt to get more players into the rotation as the team gears up for the summer months.
Herrera made a save off a low header from Williams in the 52nd minute and had a pair of saves in the 60th minute, keeping Colorado Springs up a goal at the time.
Colorado Springs has been playing leapfrog with San Antonio FC in the USL Championship's western conference. The Switchbacks are 10-2 following the win. San Antonio won its contest against Monterey Bay F.C. 3-2 and is 10-3. The first meeting between the two powerhouses will take place at Weidner Field June 24.
The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field June 18 to host Indy Eleven. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.