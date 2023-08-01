Defender Patrick Seagrist will be at Weidner Field as the Switchbacks host the USL's Summer Showcase later this month, but he'll be wearing a different jersey.

Tuesday, Colorado Springs announced the transfer of Seagrist to FC Tulsa, the club's opponent for the Summer Showcase Aug. 9, for an undisclosed fee.

Despite the terms of the transfer being kept private, head coach Stephen Hogan said the offer FC Tulsa made was enticing.

"I want to thank Pat for his efforts here at the Switchbacks. We wish him every success in his future," he said in a release. "The offer we got from Tulsa was too good to turn down, knowing what we are recruiting for the future and it made the decision easy to execute.”

Seagrist was one of the first players Colorado Springs acquired in the offseason following the 2022 season. He played no small role for the Switchbacks this year. He had the second-most assists on the club with three just one behind team leader Deshane Beckford.

He made 21 appearances with the Switchbacks this season, 20 of which he was a starter for the club. He recorded 35 clearances and 21 interceptions on defense. He had a passing accuracy of 71.1%.