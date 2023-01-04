Time to break out the calendar, Switchbacks fans.
Wednesday, Colorado Springs announced its home opener will take place March 18 against Hartford Athletic.
The news came as part of a league-wide announcement. The Switchbacks' home opener falls on the second week of the USL Championship season.
The Switchbacks, who are in the league's western conference, will host eastern conference side Hartford. Colorado Springs played Hartford in Connecticut on June 28 last year, a 2-0 loss for the Switchbacks.
Colorado Springs has added quite a few new faces for the 2023 season including former Sacramento Republic FC forward Maalique Foster and defender Markhus "Duke" Lacroix, former D.C. United midfielder Drew Skundrich, former San Antonio FC midfielder Deshane Beckford, former The Miami FC midfielder Devon "Speedy" Williams, former Phoenix Rising FC defender James Musa, former Memphis 901 FC defender Patrick Seagrist and former Charleston Battery goalkeeper and Denver native Joe Kuzminksy.