Following a 4-4 tie Aug. 12 against El Paso Locomotive FC in which the Switchbacks blew a 3-0 first-half lead, Colorado Springs head coach Brendan Burke said the match was a gut check for his team.
A loss then came on Aug. 17 at Sacramento, but Colorado Springs responded last Saturday by blanking USL Championship Eastern Conference powerhouse Tampa Bay 1-0 at Weidner Field.
The loss was the fifth the Rowdies have suffered all season. It was the first victory for the Switchbacks since July 15.
Not a bad start to a four-game homestand.
Next up is a game with playoff implications as the Switchbacks, the three seed in the USL Championship's Western Conference takes on fourth-seeded New Mexico United. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Colorado Springs is 14-9-3 on the year with 45 points, New Mexico is 11-6-9 with 42. The visitors shut out Monterey Bay FC 2-0 on their turf last Saturday, their first win since July 31.
With eight games left in the regular season, a win Saturday would create some breathing room for Colorado Springs, who would be 6 points above New Mexico and potentially 8 points ahead of No. 5 seed Sacramento, who fell to Las Vegas 2-1 last week.
Forward Neco Brett leads New Mexico in goals with seven. Brett is also tied for second on the team in assists with three. Midfielder Justin Portillo leads the club with four.
Forward Hadji Barry leads Colorado Springs in goals with 15, which is also tied for second most in the USL Championship. Midfielder Cam Lindley leads the Switchbacks in assists with nine and is tied for second most in the league.