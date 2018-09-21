It’s almost certain Saturday’s 6 p.m. match against Phoenix Rising will be the last time some Switchbacks put on the home kits in the Weidner Field dressing room.
A league that already features high annual turnover coupled with what looks to be a second straight miss of the postseason — though the club is mathematically alive — has forced coach Steve Trittschuh to look ahead with his club 10 points and three spots out of the final playoff spot with a possible 12 points remaining.
“With the season we’ve had, obviously, there will be changes,” the only coach in club history said. “I have to, but that’s our business here. We have to have a better winning mentality here and try to develop a culture here with that winning mentality. I want to keep that growing and keep improving it.”
Midfielder Jordan Burt, who owns a team-high six goals and is under a team option for next season, has one of the more secure situations on the team and said he “hoped” to stay in the Springs for the 2019 season. He knows the reality for some of his teammates, who could be playing the remainder of this season in hopes of securing a job for the next, is much different.
“Every guy on this team is replaceable,” Burt said. “It’s gets a little stressful this time of year, but to be honest, this is my fifth time around doing it. You kinda get used to it and use it as motivation just to keep plugging away.”
For Trittschuh and the coaching staff, the process of identifying players they want to retain and others they might court has started.
Some first-year players who have become staples in the lineup, like Jamal Jack and Jordan Schweitzer, could earn more lucrative offers elsewhere while players the coaches hoped to add throughout the season could become available over the winter.
“Hopefully we can keep some of those guys here and see if anything changes for next year,” Trittschuh said.
Luke Vercollone — who has expressed some frustration with his recent exclusion from the starting 11, though he was a mainstay for much of the three previous seasons — is one of those players who could dress in the home trailer for the last time.
He confirmed after Friday’s training that no decision on his future has been or will be made until season’s end. The thought that Saturday’s match at Weidner Field could be his last has surfaced, he said.
“(There’s) a little extra significance on a sentimental note,” Vercollone said.
The Rising sit second, have clinched a playoff spot and will be looking to finish the regular season atop the Western Conference.
“The fans have been great all season. I think they deserve one good last game, but more importantly, we’re still in the league and we got a chance,” Burt said.