San Diego Loyal SC midfielder Jack Blake took a free kick from a few yards outside the penalty area in the 68th minute. He shot the ball high, away from the Colorado Springs wall and past the outstretched arms of Switchbacks goal keeper Christian Herrera into the top corner of the net.
Blake's goal was the dagger for what was a dismal night for the Switchbacks in a 3-0 loss at San Diego Monday. But it was clear Colorado Springs wasn't at full strength.
Perhaps sensing the team's imminent defeat, the Switchbacks put out an ominous statement hours before Monday's kickoff.
"The team is once again facing an outbreak of injury and illness after a tight turnaround and will be playing with a compromised team," the statement read.
Come kickoff, fans would see just how compromised the team was.
Colorado Springs fielded its starting 11 and had just one substitute listed in Kyler Tate. Many of the usual players were unavailable, including defenders Matt Mahoney, Isaiah Foster, Triston Hodge and Dennis Erdmann, midfielder Beverly Makangila and forward Malik Johnson.
The result was a club that had Aaron Wheeler, a veteran forward who usually plays the last portion of the second half, starting as one of five players on the back line for Colorado Springs. Wheeler was one of two forwards playing in a defensive position. Jimmy Ockford was the lone player on the back line who is actually listed as a defender on the team's roster.
Wheeler and midfielder Steven Echevarria both received red cards as a result of two yellows and Colorado Springs ended the game with nine men.
The Switchbacks, usually offensive juggernauts, got virtually nothing going in the attacking phase. They were outshot 20-4 by San Diego and Colorado Springs was down in time of possession by virtually a 70-30 split.
In the first half, San Diego was creating scoring opportunities seemingly at will. San Diego and former Switchbacks forward Thomas Amang scored the game's first goal in the 18th minute. A Wheeler turnover near the penalty area led to a shot from midfielder Alejandro Guido, which bounced off the post. Blake corralled the ball as it rolled out of the box near the end line, turned and passed the ball back into the box where Amang settled the volley and fired it into the top of the net.
San Diego Forward Tumi Moshobane put the home team up two goals minutes later in the 21st. Loyal Forward Kyle Vassell was sprinting toward the Switchbacks' box as a teammate launched a ball from around midfield. Herrera ran out of the goal to field the ball and the two collided as Herrera headed the ball to a trailing Moshobane, who chipped the ball into the open net.
Despite the recent losses, Colorado Springs remains in second place in the USL Championship's Western Conference, holding a two-point lead over San Diego. Questions linger, however, about the Switchbacks' ability to field a full team down at least two players in Wheeler and Echevarria.
Colorado Springs returns to action Friday night at Weidner Field, playing host to Charleston Battery. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.