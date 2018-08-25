The Colorado Springs Switchbacks appeared to be on level footing with host Phoenix Rising, which entered Saturday night’s contest third in the United Soccer League’s Western Conference, for the first hour of play until a red card seemingly tipped the balance.
Switchbacks midfielder Jordan Burt raced to get on the end of a through ball just after the hour mark and lunged to get a touch on the ball, hoping to redirect it toward goal as the Phoenix keeper - Zac Lubin - raced off his line to cut down Burt’s angle.
Burt’s boot caught Lubin and opened up a cut on the right side of his face. As trainers attended to Lubin, Burt was eventually shown a straight red card after some delay.
It didn’t take long for Phoenix to take advantage as Gladson Awako poked in a loose ball just after play resumed in the 68th minute.
Less than 10 minutes after the opening goal, Joseph Farrell added a second off a corner kick before Chris Cortez headed home his side’s third goal in the 80th minute, again off a corner kick.
Kevaughn Frater, who spent last season with the Switchbacks, scored the final goal in stoppage time and declined to celebrate against his former club.
Awako finished with a goal and two assists for the hosts, as Lubin and Carl Woszczynski each got credit for a clean sheet.
All of the scoring came after a back-and-forth first half where Switchbacks captain Josh Suggs seemed to find space to play frequent crosses into the area from the left side.
At the half, Phoenix Rising owned a narrow 8-7 advantage in shots, according to the Phoenix broadcast.
The Switchbacks will be without Burt and winger Shane Malcolm for Wednesday’s return home against conference leaders Real Monarchs. Burt will serve a suspension for his red card, while Malcolm is expected to miss the club’s next two games, as he represents Guam in international play.