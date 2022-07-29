A tip of the cap to Sacramento
Wednesday, Sacramento Republic FC pulled off another "cupset" beating MLS's Sporting Kansas City 5-4 in penalties to advance to the final of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup.
Thursday at Colorado Springs' open practice, Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said he watched the match and called it a big win for the USL Championship. He also said it serves as a reminder of what the Switchbacks can do at full strength.
"I said to my guys this morning that's a team that came into our building full strength a few weeks ago and we beat them three nil," Burke said. "So that's gotta tell you a lot about what we can accomplish if we're concentrated, and rested and prepared to play."
Game preview
It was all fun, smiles and laughter at the Switchbacks open practice Thursday with some intensity and competition thrown in too.
Heading into Saturday's match at Phoenix, the Switchbacks relaxed mood on Thursday pointed to a luxury the team hadn't had in over a month, a full week's rest.
Colorado Springs played eight games between June 24 and July 22. They went 2-5-1 in that span. Coach Burke said the team is putting the injuries, illness and fatigue of the challenging stretch behind them.
"We're through that now," he said. "We're still missing a couple of guys, but we're getting closer and closer to full strength as we go now. And for the guys that did grind through that period, nothing but respect. That shows a lot of character to get through a period like that and still pick up seven points."
He added that if the Switchbacks, who are now in third place in the USL Championship's western conference, can pick up another point or three this weekend, it wouldn't be a bad month considering the schedule.
Phoenix who sits in 11th place with a record of 7-10-4, hasn't allowed a goal in the last three games. Rising FC hasn't scored any goals either.
Phoenix will be without midfielder Irakoze Donasiyano who was issued a red card late in the team's match against Oakland Wednesday.
Midfielder Luis Seijas and Forward Greg Hurst lead Phoenix in goals with five apiece. Midfielder Aodhan Quinn is the team's assist leader with four.
The Switchbacks are led in both areas by forward Hadji Barry who has 12 goals and a league-high eight assists.