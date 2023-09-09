The Switchbacks take the signing of young players to USL Academy contracts seriously. Pueblo's own Marco Rios is the proof.

With his club down a goal, riding a two-game losing streak against a club the Switchbacks hadn't beaten in their last six matches, Colorado Springs head coach Stephen Hogan subbed Rios into the game in the 76th minute. The 17-year-old delivered.

Forward Deshane Beckford dribbled the ball into San Antonio's penalty area in the 84th minute. He took a shot but San Antonio keeper Jordan Farr deflected the attempt. Rios was there for the rebound and put his second chance attempt over Farr who had fallen on the previous save. A San Antonio defender tried to clear the shot but it was too late.

The teams remained level and the game ended in a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Weidner Field. The result ends a two-game slide for Colorado Springs and is the first time the club hasn't lost to San Antonio since June 5, 2021. Rios' goal is the first time the club has scored against San Antonio in more than two years.

"Marco lives in that (penalty) area and he lives in that area in training, he's lived in that area now in games. He just doesn't quit in that area," Hogan said. "He's a player. I know it's not a Tyreek (Magee) banger goal but it's the area that he lives in every day. ... He deserves again another one. It's great. He got us a point against the champions."

The point is crucial. With just six games remain in the Switchbacks regular season and only five points separate the seventh seed Colorado Springs from the 11th seed Rio Grande Valley. The top eight seeds make the playoffs and no team in the USL Championship's Western Conference has clinched a playoff berth.

Saturday marked Rios' fifth appearance for Colorado Springs in league play this season and his second goal of the season, the first coming against Orange County SC June 10.

"It truly feels like the younger generation can have a great impact, like the way I am now. I just want to keep pushing and keep trying to get to that dream (I) always wanted to get to," Rios said.

It was also a return to prominence for goalkeeper Christian Herrera who started again for Colorado Springs for the first time since a July 14 match against San Diego Loyal. His ability to make big saves played a role in Herrera getting the start over Joe Kuzminsky. He did just that, making a pair of back-to-back saves in the 33rd minute.

"I'm just thankful, I'm thankful. The last month and a half has really hard on me," he said.

Colorado Springs moves to 11-13-4 on the season. The Switchbacks go on the road to take on Orange County SC next week.