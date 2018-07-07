Things got worse for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks before they got better in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Oklahoma City.
The Switchbacks saw another defender leave with an injury, as Taylor Hunter limped off just before the half with the Switchbacks in a 1-0 hole.
The Energy’s Alex Dixon opened the scoring 16 minutes in when he settled in the box and put his left-footed shot between the legs of Switchbacks’ keeper Moise Pouaty, who made his first appearance in goal since May.
With a makeshift right side of defense with Jordan Burt dropping to center back from the midfield and Karsten Hanlin handling right back duties when Hunter slid inside to fill in for the injured Pascal Eboussi, the Switchbacks started the second half on the attack.
Shane Malcolm scored his third goal of the season off a feed from Sam Hamilton as he chipped the Energy keeper in the 48th minute. Marty Maybin and Toby Uzo had later chances at a winner with OKC on its second keeper, but the Energy held on to a point.