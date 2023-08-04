The third time was the charm for Switchbacks forward Juan Tejada.

The Panamanian forward had opportunities to change the game for Colorado Springs in the club's last two matches against Phoenix and San Diego, but came up short. Friday night against Birmingham Legion FC his header lifted the Switchbacks to a 2-1 victory at Weidner Field.

In the 84th minute, midfielder Tyreek Magee launched a cross from the top right corner of Birmingham's penalty area. Tejada was waiting near the far-side post and put his header back across the net, off the near-side post and in. Tejada ran to the sideline to hug forward Jonas Fjledberg while pumping his fist at the adoring crowd.

"I was real tired, but we all want to win. So I made that run believing that the cross was going to come either to me or to someone making the run. At the end it came to me and I had to put it in the goal and I was so, so happy that it went through," Tejada said. "We try to do our plan and sometimes you're not successful even though you play goo. So it's very good that today we got the three points. It was such a hard (effort) from everybody."

The electric goal is Tejeda's third with Colorado Springs. And he is quickly becoming a playmaker for the team.

Friday's match was a lesson in resilience for the entire club.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Forward Deshane Beckford gave the team an early lead in the 11th minute. Fellow forward Romario Williams found Beckford who was streaking toward the goal for a one-on-one chance against Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Vanoekel. Beckford put a low shot past Vanoekel and in.

Colorado Springs led until the 58th minute when Birmingham forward Neco Brett scored an equalizer worthy of goal of the year consideration. Legion forward Prosper Kasim sent a cross into 18-yard-box where Switchbacks defender Oskar Agren attempted to head it out. But his header fell to Brett who was waiting with a perfect bicycle kick. His arcing shot flew past goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky for the score. Despite being an opposing goal, the feat drew applause from awestruck members of the Switchbacks fandom.

Colorado Springs answered immediately with chances in the 60th and 62nd minutes followed by a would-be goal from Beckford in the 63rd minute. But it was called offside.

Finishing chances was a point of emphasis in training this week after the Switchbacks failed to capitalize on a bevy of opportunities against San Diego on Sunday. The Switchbacks answered the call Friday due in part to excellent keeping from Kuzminsky, who got his fourth start of the season. Just before Brett's bicycle kick, Kuzminsky made a diving save on an attempt from Kasim after he got past Tejada. The Denver native finished with five saves on the evening.

The Switchbacks improve to 10-11-2 on the season. Next up is the USL Summer Showcase match Wednesday against FC Tulsa.