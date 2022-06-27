A quick turnaround might be just the thing the Colorado Springs Switchbacks need.
Following the their 1-0 loss to San Antonio FC at home Friday, the Switchbacks head cross-country to play Hartford Athletic Tuesday, the second of four games the club is scheduled to play in a 10-day stretch. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
Tuesday will be a reunion of sorts for both Colorado Springs and Hartford. Hartford midfielder Andre Lewis played for the Switchbacks last season while Colorado Springs' keeper Jeff Caldwell will return to his old stomping grounds as he set a club record with Hartford for saves with more than 100 last season. He was in the running for keeper of the year.
It's been tough sledding for Hartford, who has just three wins on the season with nine losses and three ties. The club also announced the departure of head coach Harry Watling Saturday. The team's Technical Director Ray Reid will serve as interim head coach.
Colorado Springs is 11-3 on the year and will look to regain first place in the league's western conference with a win. San Antonio, who took first place last week after defeating Colorado Springs, also plays Tuesday, hosting FC Tulsa.
Forward Michee Ngalina leads Colorado Springs in goals with seven. Forward Hadji Barry leads the the team in assists with six.
Hartford defender Joel Johnson leads the club in goals with four. Forward Prince Saydee leads the team in assists with three.