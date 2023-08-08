A warning stands out vividly in Nick Ragain's mind.

A decade ago when Ragain, who is the club president of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, was in the first steps of bringing the U.S. Soccer Federation Division 2 professional team to the Pikes Peak Region he was advised to look elsewhere.

"The first meeting I had with (a local school district) athletic director, the first thing he said is 'this is not a sports town,'" Ragain said. "He says go to Pueblo, go to Denver, Colorado Springs is not a sports town. Like 'Wow' and so I kind of dug into that and he wasn't the only one that said that."

But Ragain, his father and team owner Ed, and brother James pushed ahead.

Fast forward to today and the Switchbacks host FC Tulsa in a $47-million stadium that stands as a prized pillar of Colorado Springs' City for Champions campaign for the USL Championship's second annual Summer Showcase.

For the majority of the week, Colorado Springs will be the center of the United Soccer League as more than 200 league executives convene at the Broadmoor Wednesday and Thursday for league meetings.

It's an event that may not return to Colorado Springs for another 20 years, Ragain said.

And it's all under the Switchbacks' slogan: My City, My Team.

"Colorado Springs is strong enough to be its own market that stands on its own legs and competes nationally and internationally for eyeballs, for sports, for different things. We wanted be one of those champions for Colorado Springs kind of pointing the finger and saying we can do this," he said.

As for Colorado Springs not being a sports town, the Switchbacks have changed that for some of the club's fans. Take Kristen Clingerman for example. She is a middle school teacher by day and the one of the Capos — or fan who leads the cheers for a supporter's section — for the Switchbacks' official supporters group the Trailheads by night.

When she first moved to Colorado Springs she felt a lack of tradition, a lack of community interconnectedness around sports which was common back in small-town Michigan where people would attend high school basketball and football games even if they weren't immediately linked to the school.

That changed in 2015 when the Colorado Springs Switchbacks joined the United Soccer League and started playing games at what is now Martin E. Ragain Field near Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. She found a welcoming community that enjoyed making tons of noise at "Base Camp" where the Trailheads cheer players and heckle opponents.

She wears her fandom with pride, pointing to out to friends and family that she has been featured in the club's advertisements on busses, in the airport and on a street pole on Cimarron street right next to the Switchbacks' new home at Weidner Field downtown.

Most of all, Clingerman has gained what she had lost Michigan: a soccer family with whom she shares a common passion that she otherwise would have never met.

“To me that’s what the Switchbacks have really done, is kind of rallied people around in a sense of community in Colorado Springs,” Clingerman said.

That sense of community was originally coming to Northern Colorado, Nick Ragain said.

Ed, who was in the process of selling a business, had previously worked with Major League Soccer and was tipped off that the U.S. Soccer Federation Division I league was going to partner with the USL and that it was a good time to buy a team.

Nick, who was familiar with all the sporting venues in the state due to having worked for Musco Sports Lighting, initially had his sights set on Greeley and Fort Collins but the stadium sizes didn't match what the Ragains were looking for in a venue to house a Division III — at the time — team that could expand. Also, Nick Ragain said they would have to stretch marketing efforts across multiple cities.

Colorado Springs, by contrast, was a bigger market.

Nick was familiar with the field off Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. During talks with the city's parks department they told him about the City For Champions campaign which was a series of projects designed to boost tourism in Colorado Springs.

"Colorado Springs was just more interesting." Ragain said.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks made their debut in the 2015 season.

Annie Coffman was ready with season tickets for her husband who was the bigger soccer fan at the time. But what started as a gift for her spouse became much more.

At the old stadium, the players would park in the same lot as the tailgates. As a result, Coffman became close with many of the players. Her kids played with the kids of Luke Vercollone, the first player to ever sign with Colorado Springs. They went on fly fishing trips and camped out on the pitch with defender Josh Phillips.

Greg Crawford, who now serves as the vice president of the Trailheads, similarly fell in love with the Switchbacks and the surrounding community.

Crawford, who comes from Steamboat Springs, was a competitive ski jumper in college and for the United States ski team. He played soccer in the offseason as a way to stay in shape. He's kept up with the sport since, supporting MLS' Colorado Rapids when he first came to Colorado Springs.

When he heard the Switchbacks were coming to town, he jumped at the opportunity to support a local team.

Crawford's love of the game took him beyond just being a fan, he used to shag balls and help set up cones for drills for every club practice from 2016 until the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thoroughly enjoyed that," he said. "Just getting back involved with soccer and kicking the ball around with the guys and got to know all the players inside out like most people do not get a chance to."

But despite the good times, the venue off Powers could not serve as the club's forever home. Crawford said the amenities were "primitive" citing concessions in tents and smelly trailers that served as locker rooms.

"I used to help setup. I'd go early and get all the guys' uniforms and stuff set up in the locker room and they were just basically trailers that had real small setups for showers and bathroom facilities and even coach's trailer was real small and kind of primitive," Crawford said. "Got a little rank after the games with the sweaty unis and all that. It was kind of like a high school type stadium more than you'd call it a pro stadium."

Crawford also noticed the Switchbacks fell behind competitively after the 2016 season. Colorado Springs entered the league at a time of huge growth with each new expansion team commanding more funding a larger venues than the last. After making the playoffs in 2015 and 2016, Colorado Springs missed the postseason the next four years.

A venue change wasn't just needed from a competition standpoint, but a business standpoint as well.

Nick Ragain said after two seasons it became clear the Switchbacks needed a stadium.

"We were at the old stadium and it was at the end of the 2016 season and in our first season we had hired a lot of local folks that didn't have a lot of experience selling soccer. In our second season, we hired people that had more experience selling soccer," Ragain said. "We ended up with ended up essentially the same result. We were competitive on the field but financially it was a similar result a lot of investment required. And so the conversation (with James) went something like, 'without the stadium, this thing is not happening."

From that point, James focused on the day-to-day operation of the Switchbacks and Nick got to work on securing a downtown stadium but he hit a snag.

The Switchbacks could meet the criteria for an outdoor venue but the City For Champions project also wanted to see and indoor event component met as well.

Ragain said there wasn't a good way to fulfill the indoor component while still having a primary tenant for the venue.

It wasn't until Colorado College came along and decided to create the new Ed Robson arena which satisfied the indoor requirement that the plan began to truly take shape.

Another hurdle was building Weidner Field exclusively as a soccer stadium.

Ragain was in talks with Weidner Apartment Homes, who ended up as a partner for the project. Weidner told Ragain that the stadium would be home to one team, baseball or soccer, but that they believed a soccer stadium would be a better fit for the venue.

Eventually the Switchbacks got their 8,000-seat stadium dubbed Weidner Field which opened April 24, 2021.

When they first saw their new home, the fans felt the difference.

It was beautiful, it was state of the art, and worthy of a Colorado Springs professional sports team.

"I saw that stadium, it felt like that movie the "Field of Dreams" it just was so nice. The facility is first class, the locker rooms are like night and day," Crawford said.

The venue also makes Colorado Springs more desirable for players and coaches as well.

Since the opening of the stadium, Colorado Springs has amassed a 40-24-15 record — with 25 home wins — and made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since the club's first two years in 2015 and 2016.

"I remember that first game in the new stadium and some of the shots that Hadji (Barry) and Michee (Ngalina) would take, it was eye opening," Crawford said. It was like, 'Oh boy this is going to be a fun season.'"

He was right. Barry scored 25 goals in 2021, matching a league record, and won the league MVP and Golden Boot award.

The following year, the Switchbacks rode 17-13-4 record and two home playoff wins to its first ever conference final appearance against San Antonio.

It's a moment that ranks up as one of Coffman's favorites. Surprisingly, the departure and announcement of major contracts for Barry and fellow goal-scoring forward Michee Ngalina are favorite moments as well.

She said it's because the love of the players who make up the Colorado Springs roster doesn't end when they stop wearing black and blue.

"I want some stellar, excellent players out there in the world to know that they can come to the Switchbacks and prove themselves and not be held back," she said

But as players come and go fans like Coffman, Crawford and Clingerman enjoy the growth the Switchbacks have seen over the years. Crawford said he suspects average attendance at games to have doubled. Clingerman invites her students out to each match, and Coffman is excited to see Switchbacks FC gear being sold at local stores such as Scheels.

As a super fan, Coffman rarely goes out without her Switchbacks attire and she loves it when others notice.

"I don't think I have a wardrobe that isn't Switchbacks to be honest with you. I work from home so now when I walk out of the house I'm always in Switchbacks gear all the time," she said. "I was walking in Sam's one day in full getup and this little girl in her shopping cart with her dad pushing her goes by me and she sees me with my hat and t-shirt and everything on and she goes, 'Daddy I love Switchbacks.' So that is a very young fan that has had the experience of going to game. Their family is going to be coming back."