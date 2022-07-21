Barry still fans' MVP
As the weather has been heating up so has Switchbacks forward and reigning USL Championship MVP Hadji Barry, who won the league's Fans' Choice Mid-Season MVP Thursday. While the Switchbacks have had turbulent recent weeks, Barry has had a scorcher of a July, scoring five goals in the five games the club has played this month.
His 11 goals are tied for third in the league and his eight assists are a league high.
Game preview
Charleston Battery could be the perfect balm for the ailing Switchbacks. Coming off a 3-0 loss in San Diego Monday night in which they only had 12 players available, the Switchbacks return to Weidner Field Friday night to host a Charleston club that owns a 3-14-3 record, ranks near the bottom of the league's eastern conference and has won just one of the last seven games. That lone victory is the club's most recent outing, however — a 3-1 win over Hartford Athletic Saturday.
But Colorado Springs still has some hurdles of its own to deal with.
In a statement released before Monday's defeat, the team cited "an outbreak of injury and illness" as the reason for the Switchbacks' compromised state. Colorado Springs has only had three full days of recovery since the last game. It's likely the Switchbacks will still be in a vulnerable state; how vulnerable remains to be seen.
Friday marks the club's eighth game in just under a month as Colorado Springs has played five games in July and played two games in the final week of June. The Switchbacks are 13-7 and in second place in the league's western conference.
The Switchbacks will also be without forward Aaron Wheeler and midfielder Steven Echevarria, who both received red cards after two yellows in Monday night's game.
Charleston forward Augustine Williams leads the team in goals with nine, while midfielder Andrew Booth leads in assists with three.
Barry leads Colorado Springs in both goals and assists.