According to a member of the Switchbacks staff, forward Hadji Barry hadn't seen his brother in five years.

Barry's brother, El-Hadj, came all the way from France to watch the Switchbacks star celebrate his 2021 USL Championship MVP award Monday. Prior to the Switchbacks game against San Diego Loyal SC, Barry was presented with MVP trophy for his efforts last season where he scored 25 goals for the Switchbacks, tying a league record and earning him the Golden Boot award as well.   

Switchbacks get dominant performance from league MVP Hadji Barry, defeat Sacramento 3-0

El-Hadj also got to see Barry play Friday in the club's match against Sacramento Republic FC. Barry got a brace (two goals) for his team and the fans at Weidner Field, in what ended up being a 3-0 win for Colorado Springs.  

"He makes everyone feel like family and he's been over here a long time on his own and he has some extended family here but it's gotta be such a special moment for him and his brother...I'm just happy for him. That's my only thought, I'm happy for him," head coach Brendan Burke said after the team's win over Sacramento Republic FC.

Switchbacks get disappointing result against Landon Donovan-coached San Diego Loyal SC
Switchbacks drop back-to-back contests for first time in 2022, host Western Conference 3rd/4th place this weekend

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments