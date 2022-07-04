According to a member of the Switchbacks staff, forward Hadji Barry hadn't seen his brother in five years.
Barry's brother, El-Hadj, came all the way from France to watch the Switchbacks star celebrate his 2021 USL Championship MVP award Monday. Prior to the Switchbacks game against San Diego Loyal SC, Barry was presented with MVP trophy for his efforts last season where he scored 25 goals for the Switchbacks, tying a league record and earning him the Golden Boot award as well.
El-Hadj also got to see Barry play Friday in the club's match against Sacramento Republic FC. Barry got a brace (two goals) for his team and the fans at Weidner Field, in what ended up being a 3-0 win for Colorado Springs.
"He makes everyone feel like family and he's been over here a long time on his own and he has some extended family here but it's gotta be such a special moment for him and his brother...I'm just happy for him. That's my only thought, I'm happy for him," head coach Brendan Burke said after the team's win over Sacramento Republic FC.