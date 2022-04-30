The Switchbacks got off to a slow start but found their rhythm in the second half with a trio of goals for a 3-0 win at Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night.
The club owes the result of the match to keeper Jeff Caldwell who kept the club afloat with three massive saves in the first half, including one on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute. He ended the night with five saves and his fourth clean sheet of the season.
Oakland’s leading scorer Ottar Magnus Karlsson faced Caldwell following a penalty called on Switchbacks midfielder Beverly Makanglia in the 30th minute. The Oakland forward stumbled on his approach and Caldwell guessed correctly for a diving save.
On the other side of the ball, the Switchbacks couldn’t get things going early despite creating plenty of chances against Oakland keeper Benny Diaz. Colorado Springs kept its lineup from last Saturday with forward Hadji Barry playing up and defender Isaiah Foster getting another start. Defender Dennis Erdmann and midfielder Ben Mines were injured.
Following a 0-0 first half, Caldwell made another great save to start the second half. Just as it seemed like the tide was beginning to tip in Oakland’s favor, midfielder Zach Zandi put the Switchbacks up in the 56th minute on a near side low strike that went just past Diaz. Makangila got the assist.
Oakland played with a bit more urgency following the goal, creating a couple of chances, none closer than in the 59th minute, a header off a cross that went just past Caldwell and the net.
Colorado Springs put the game on ice in the 70th minute. Barry dribbled the ball from midfield toward a pair of Oakland defenders and then passed it to a trailing Michee Ngalina who dribbled the ball outside before firing past Diaz and into the far corner of the net.
Colorado Springs tacked on another goal in stoppage time as an Oakland turnover deep in its territory led to an easy opportunity for Barry whose strike found the back of the net.
The victory is big for Colorado Springs as the Switchbacks look to keep pace with San Antonio FC in the Western Conference. The Texas club dominated expansion side Monterey Bay FC 6-0 Saturday. Both teams are now 7-1 and tied for first in the conference.
Colorado Springs returns to Weidner field Thursday to host Rio Grande Valley FC. Game starts at 7 p.m.