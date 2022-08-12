It was a whirlwind of emotion at Weidner Field one Friday night. From unbridled joy to anger and frustration to moderate relief, but the elusive white whale remained out of reach for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
Forward Hadji Barry scored two goals in the first six minutes of play and forward Elvis Amoh tacked on a third in the ninth minute to give the Switchbacks a commanding 3-0 first-half lead over El Paso Locomotive FC, a club they have yet to beat.
Problem was, El Paso didn’t care.
The visitors mounted a furious comeback in the second half, scoring four unanswered goals in just over 20 minutes. Two came from El Paso leading scorer forward Luis Solignac and two came from midfielder Dylan Mares. Luckily for Colorado Springs, veteran forward Aaron Wheeler scored at the death to end the game in a 4-4 draw.
Four minutes into stoppage time, midfielder Jairo Henriquez’s free kick attempt bounced off the Locomotive’s wall, Henriquez corralled the rebound and launched a ball into the center of El Paso’s box, Wheeler’s header popped over El Paso keeper Evan Newton and into the net. It was the veteran forward’s first with Colorado Springs.
“It’s willingness and it’s character and we lacked that in the second half and that’s why I put him on the field. …He means the world to us because of that character,” Head coach Brendan Burke said of Wheeler.
In the 65th minute, Mares put a right-footed shot past Switchbacks keeper Jeff Caldwell on a centering pass from forward Ricardo Zacarias for the game-tying goal. Two minutes later, Zacarias, dribbling deep in the Switchbacks penalty area, passed to a trailing Solignac whose shot found the back of the net.
“We had a hard conversation a lot words were exchanged,” Burke said of his team after the match. “You can’t lose a 3-goal lead on the road or at home and to do it at home is shameful. There’s no other way to put that.”
The game started in unbelievable fashion for Colorado Springs. The highlights actually started on defense when Switchbacks keeper Jeff Caldwell made a diving save in the third minute on an El Paso opportunity from a set piece.
A minute later, forward Michee Ngalina intercepted a pass deep in El Paso territory to create an opportunity against Newton. Ngalina passed the ball to a trailing Barry who effortlessly tapped the ball past Newton who had come forward to challenge Ngalina.
Barry’s second score came courtesy of great play from midfielder Cam Lindley who stole the ball from an El Paso player and lobbed it over the opposition’s back line in one seamless move. Barry beat the retreating defense and chipped the ball from outside the 18-yard-box and over Newton who had come out of his goal.
Another El Paso deep turnover in the 9th minute gave Lindley the opportunity to pass the ball across the field to Amoh who was waiting on the far side of the box. The forward converted an easy one-on-one opportunity against Newton.
The Switchbacks have been shaky on defense allowing 17 goals in their last five outings.
“We know that we’re gonna score, we scored four goals again tonight. That should win us a game,” Lindley said. “All of us, as group, it’s not just the defenders, everyone has to go home and look in the mirror because we defend as 11, we attack as 11.”
El Paso beat Colorado Springs 1-0 in Texas on July 9. The two clubs will meet for a third time in 2022 at El Paso on Oct. 5 in the team’s penultimate game of the season.
Next up is a quick turn around for Colorado Springs, as the Switchbacks travel to Sacramento on Wednesday. Kickoff is at 9 p.m.