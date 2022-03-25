Switchbacks captain and center back Jimmy Ockford (15) reacts after receiving a red card for taking down Toros striker Elvis Amoh in the 45th minute. during the first half of the Switchbacks FC home game against the Rio Grande Valley FC at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Switchbacks tied the game 1-1 with Rio Grande Valley. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)