The Colorado Springs Switchbacks got a 1-0 win over new team Monterey Bay F.C. last Saturday.
Winning close games was on head coach and general manager Brendan Burke's mind when he decided to go with a more experienced roster for the 2022 season.
"It's just veteran experience and that's part of what we sprinkled into the roster in the offseason," Burke said Saturday. "On nights like tonight where you're probably not at your best, to be fair, as a group, especially in front of goal we weren't tonight, but that's where that experience can carry you to the finish line."
Looking ahead
Up next for Colorado Springs is Birmingham Legion FC out of Alabama. The club is still searching for its first win following a 1-1 draw to open the season against Tampa Bay and a 3-1 loss last week to FC Tulsa.
Birmingham is led in scoring by forwards Prosper Kasim and Marlon Santos, who have scored one goal apiece.
Colorado Springs forwards Michee Ngalina, Malik Johnson and Elvis Amoh each have a goal on the season for the club.
The game begins at 5:30 p.m. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.