The Switchbacks will have their hands full Saturday night when they host USL Championship runner-up and last season's Eastern Conference Champion in Louisville City FC.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Officiating and the atypical nature of last week's loss against Monterey Bay FC aside, the Switchbacks' Technical Director and Assistant Coach James Chambers said the club has to take ownership of how it played and improve for this next challenge.

"For us we have to take ownership of it. I think for 60 minutes we played well. Were we as threatening in the final third as we would have liked? No," he said. "We treated it, when we went in there, as a playoff game and if that was a playoff game, we're done. So we understand that. We've learned from it. We've drawn a line under it and we've moved on. We've tried as a team (to learn) how we can get better in certain areas. And as individuals, we spoke with them of how they can take action for some of what they've actually done in the game."

The Switchbacks saw three players sent off with red cards in the game against Monterey last week: forwards Jonas Fjeldberg and Maalique Foster and defender James Musa.

Most likely all three of them will not be eligible for selection on Saturday.

"For us with the players that are unavailable, we have an 11 picked and we have a game plan picked. And, yes, there are some changes. But they're necessary and they're needed and it is what it is. So we'll come (Saturday) and be ready," Chambers said.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

With Fjeldberg and Foster out of the mix, Saturday could prove to be a big match for forward Romario Williams, who leads the club in goals scored this season with eight. Despite that stat, Williams has cooled off since hearing up earlier this summer. He has yet to score for Colorado Springs since July 4, but some of that is due to the addition new faces in Fjeldberg, and especially in Panamanian forward Juan Tejada who has scored three goals since joining the club in June.

"I think (Romario's) a talent at this level, he knows exactly what's required. I think for us we haven't even seen the best of Romario yet," Chambers said. "Now he knows, and we've had conversations, that it's the business end of the season and he's well aware and he's well capable and he's very, very focused at this moment in time."

The Switchbacks will need that focus in order to topple Louisville City FC. Louisville has been unbeaten in five of their last six contests, conceding five goals in that span.

Louisville forward Cameron Lancaster, who shares the 25-goal single-season scoring record with former Switchback Hadji Barry, also shares the team lead in goals this season with five alongside forward Wilson Harris.

Forward Brian Ownby and defender Amadou Dia are tied for the assist lead with three.

Switchbacks forward Deshane Beckford leads Colorado Springs in assists with four.