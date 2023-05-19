Week two of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ Eastern Conference road trip is a pivotal one for the black and blue.

Colorado Springs enters its match Saturday against Indy Eleven on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling to Memphis 901 FC, who was shorthanded for the majority of the match.

At 5-4-1, the Switchbacks are in fifth place in the USL Championship's Western Conference with 16 points, two points above Oakland Roots SC and a point behind San Diego Loyal SC.

On the other side of the pitch is Indy Eleven, who sits at 2-4-3 on the season and ninth in the Eastern Conference. Eleven is minus five in goal differential compared to the Switchbacks' minus two. Indy has the second-fewest number of goals scored in the league at eight this season, above just Detroit City FC, who has five.

Those numbers certainly would seem to bode well for the Switchbacks, who need to improve their attacking form.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Saturday's match marks just over a week since the club transferred defender Macauley King to Indy for forward Jonas Fjeldberg. It will be interesting to see if King will have the opportunity to suit up against his old club.

Speaking of former Switchbacks, midfielder Cam Lindley now plays for the Indianapolis side. Lindley was one of two Switchbacks named to the USL Championship all-league second team last season alongside former forward Hadji Barry. He appeared in 34 matches for Colorado Springs and started 33 of them in which he recorded nine assists, which was tied for the club high last year.

Indy forward Sebastian Guenzatti leads his club in goals with two. Switchbacks forward Romario Williams leads Colorado Springs with four. Switchbacks forward Deshane Beckford leads the team in assists with three.