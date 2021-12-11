The Colorado Springs Switchbacks signed Canadian winger Malik Johnson, pending USL Championship and United States Soccer Federation approval, the club announced Saturday.
Johnson played for Real Monarchs SLC in 2021, where he was recently dubbed the team's most valuable player. The winger led the club in most games played, appearing in 31 of 32 matches, a single-season high. He scored one goal and had three assists over that stretch. He also led the team in key passes with 33 chances created, according to Real Monarchs SLC's website. He led the team in duels (276), duels won (135) and fouls won (47).
Johnson has 139 appearances in regular season contests in the league and has 13 goals and 16 assists over his career.
"I am excited to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks," Johnson said in a release. "To be able to join such a great organization is exciting. I am looking forward to meeting the staff, the players, and most importantly all the supporters to create special memories at Weidner Field this season.”
Johnson came up through Toronto FC II's academy system and made his USL Championship in 2015. He was named to the league's "20 under 20" list in 2016. Johnson helped the Tampa Bay Rowdies win the Eastern Conference title in 2020.
"Malik is an attacking player who can thrive in multiple positions. He has been a part of a few very successful teams in the league at a young age but also had an excellent upbringing at TFC," Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said in a release. "He is smart, humble and adaptable, and with his talent level we expect that to be a dangerous combination. The Switchbacks intend to continue display attractive, creative soccer and Malik will thrive here."