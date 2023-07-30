Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!

No, it's not monster trucks but a monster rematch for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks as they head to San Diego Loyal SC just a couple weeks after the California team battered the black and blue 5-0 at Weidner Field. The club's worst loss in recent memory.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but, in June, Loyal SC announced the game was rescheduled to Sunday.

San Diego is fifth in the USL Championship's Western Conference with an 8-5-6 record. Colorado Springs is in sixth place with a 9-10-2 record.

San Diego is unbeaten through their last three league matches and has tied or defeated four of the last five opponents. The Switchbacks will have the advantage of being the more rested squad Sunday. While Loyal SC's last USL Championship match was the July 14 tilt at Weidner Field, they hosted German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly that saw the visitors trounce San Diego 6-0.

The Switchbacks will be eager to erase a very disappointing result on their home pitch and head into San Diego with some momentum after drawing 1-1 with Phoenix Rising FC last week. The result was the club's best away from Weidner since a win against Charleston Battery FC on April 29. Forward Juan Tejada scored his second goal for the club in the 42nd minute of play.

Following the 5-0 loss, Colorado Springs' top goalkeeper Christian Herrera did not get the start last week in favor of Denver native Joe Kuzminsky. The match against Phoenix marked Kuzminksy's second appearance for the Switchbacks in league play.

Colorado Springs will welcome forward Romario Williams back to the lineup after serving a one-match suspension from a red card he received in the early moments of the San Diego match.

Colorado Springs' leading goal scorer Williams exited the game in the 15th minute of play after being shown a straight red card following a bad foul. He ejection was the death knell for the club who was already down 0-2 at that point. Head coach Stephen Hogan said before the July 14 match that he expected a tactical battle between he and Loyal head coach Nate Miller. That was partially ruined by Williams being sent off, Hogan said. He relishes the opportunity to face San Diego 11 on 11.

Williams leads Colorado Springs in goals scored with eight. Forward Deshane Beckford leads in assists with four. San Diego forward Evan Conway leads Loyal SC also with eight goals. Fellow forward Tumi Moshobane leads in assists with five.