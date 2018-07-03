A three-game homestand for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks technically ended with a bang, as an announced crowd of more than 4,500 took in post-match fireworks Tuesday at Weidner Field, but the home team’s performance in the preceding 90 minutes was more of a thud.
Orange County snatched all three points with a 1-0 victory after Michael Seaton scored before some of the crowd settled in.
While the Switchbacks owned a 14-10 advantage in shots and created a handful of quality chances, captain Josh Suggs wasn’t counting moral victories.
“I don’t think we played well,” the captain said. “We might have had a lot of chances maybe even a lot of possession. We just didn’t play as good as we should’ve. We just can’t give up goals, man. Our defense is too good to be doing that. “
Seaton got on the end of a long ball from the Orange County back line in the second minute and was one-on-one with Colorado Springs keeper Steward Ceus. Seaton shot the ball under Ceus’ left glove for the game’s only goal.
“We were like playing an offside trap, which we’ve never done that before in our whole season,” coach Steve Trittschuh said. “It’s just miscommunication. I don’t want to call it laziness, but we let the guy run and he was onside. It’s just out of the ordinary.”
Chances to equalize were plenty: Saeed Robinson had quality chances in both halves; Suggs nearly curled in a free kick in the first half; Toby Uzo earned a penalty kick in the 80th minute to see Jordan Burt fail to convert from the spot for the first time this season.
The Switchbacks will look to rebound Saturday at Oklahoma City.
“Hopefully these guys will bounce back because we can’t give up now,” Trittschuh said. “There’s too much season left. “
Defender Pascal Eboussi may not be making the trip to Oklahoma after leaving the game around the hour mark with what sounds like a muscle strain after an awkward fall to the pitch.