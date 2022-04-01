After opening the season with three-straight wins, Colorado Springs FC hopes to keep its undefeated streak going on Saturday against Miami.
The Switchbacks, who defeated Orange County (2-1), Monterey Bay (1-0) and Birmingham Legion (2-0), are first in the Western Conference.
Miami FC is 1-1-1 so far this season, and is coming off a scoreless tie against Loudoun United.
Miami was without two of its top players, Devon Williams and Lamar Walker, who were playing for Jamaica in a 2-1 victory over Honduras. According to coach and general manager Brendan Burke, the Switchbacks will need to be prepared for the spark the two players provide.
“Miami has a really good roster,” he said in a press release. “They have a really good team and they’re going to get Speedy [Devon Williams] and Lamar [Walker] back on the weekend, who are two really high-end players at this level. Miami is ready to explode – we just have to make sure it’s not against us.”
The Switchbacks topped Birmingham Legion last weekend thanks to the play of Cam Lindley and Matt Mahoney, who were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. Hadji Barry was named to the Team of the Week bench.
“I think [being named to the USL Team of the Week] is just a shout out to our team,” Lindley said in a press release. “Two guys [starting] on the Team of the Week is unbelievable, and it shows how well we’ve been playing."
Lindley was responsible for creating six chances and making 10 recoveries in the win over Birmingham. He also won six-of-six duels.
The midfielder was signed in the offseason after playing one season for San Antonio FC.
“[Cam] has been massive for us,” Burke said. “His communication levels are through the roof, his running is through the roof, and his ability to pass the ball over any range is really, really impressive. Cam has been everything we thought we were getting when we signed him.”
Colorado Springs and Miami kickoff at 5 p.m., MT. Then, the Switchbacks will return home for a game against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for the Open Cup.