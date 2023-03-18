Midfielder Zach Zandi was the hero for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday night, but forward Deshane Beckford has been the club's playmaker all week.

Zandi scored inside the six-yard-box in the 88th minute off an assist from Beckford. The Jamaican forward dribbled the ball toward Hartford Athletic's endline and then crossed the ball back in to a trailing Zandi whose left-footed strike went past keeper Joe Rice. The Switchbacks staved off defeat with the equalizer and drew 1-1 with Hartford in their home opener.

Coming off the bench in both Colorado Springs' contests, Beckford had the assists on a pair of late, game-changing goals for the club. Wednesday night, he assisted Markhus Duke Lacroix in Colorado Springs' go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute against El Paso Locomotive FC.

"Sitting on the bench is always like you just observe what the game is missing," Beckford said. "You realize that they start to sit back so you trap them going forward and just get them on the contact and run backwards. So you basically sit on the bench, absorb what the game needs and just bring that spark to the game."

Beckford returned to Colorado Springs after winning a championship with San Antonio FC last season. He was a member of the 2021 Switchbacks.

Beckford was one of many familiar faces at the first regular season game of the year played at Weidner Field on Saturday. Hartford's goal in the 70th minute came off a header from Ghanaian forward Elvis Amoh, who scored 13 goals for the Switchbacks a season ago.

Athletic midfielder Prince Saydee dribbled the ball outside the Switchbacks' penalty area before launching a floater over the head of Colorado Springs keeper Christian Herrera to Amoh who was on the backside of the play.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"It was a tough ball," team captain Matt Mahoney said of Amoh's goal. "Between (Herrera), me and (Patrick Seagrist) we gotta do better, try and block across the goal. Good header."

Amoh is one of four former Switchbacks on Athletic's roster and one of three who played Saturday night.

Midfielder Andrew Lewis, who was also on the team in 2021, was injured in the 90th minute. Several minutes of injury stoppage time passed before he was carted off the field on a stretcher.

Beckford expressed support for his former teammate

"I hope it's not as serious as it looks," he said. "I hope he just recovers as soon as possible cause I know he's a good guy."

Colorado Springs moves to 1-0-1 on the season. Next week, the Switchbacks travel to San Antonio to take on the defending champions.