Lightning flashed in the sky over Weidner Field on Friday night delaying Colorado Springs' matchup against L.A. Galaxy II for more than an hour. But the Switchbacks were electric on the pitch once play resumed.
Colorado Springs' big-three forwards Hadji Barry, Michee Ngalina and Elvis Amoh put on a show for the home crowd, with each one scoring to give the Switchbacks a 4-2 win over Los Angeles.
The Switchbacks secured the victory despite missing a few players from the starting lineup. Defender Matt Mahoney was suspended, forward Malik Johnson and midfielder Zach Zandi were out because of injury.
The victory was much needed as the club had lost four of the previous five games.
Ngalina got Colorado Springs on the board first, in the 20th minute, when Barry hit him in stride as Ngalina was racing toward the goal. Ngalina finished, shooting the ball past Sanchez and off the far post and into the net.
Barry scored not long after. In the 27th minute, he was at the top of the box, dribbled the ball to the center, causing a defender fall down, and fired a shot that curved past Sanchez and into the bottom corner of the net.
Defender Jimmy Ockford conceded a penalty in stoppage time of the first half. Galaxy forward Cameron Dunbar faked out Switchbacks goal keeper Christian Herrera on the ensuing penalty kick to cut it to a one-goal deficit.
Los Angeles played with a renewed sense of urgency to start the second half. When it seemed momentum was moving in the visitor's favor, in the 58th minute, Ngalina made a well-placed centering pass from near the corner of the field. Just before Sanchez could field the ball, Amoh stepped in front of him and tapped the ball into the net.
L.A. wasn't able to respond until stoppage time in the second half with a goal from Callum Johnson. Amoh answered for the Switchbacks moments later, scoring on a one-on-one opportunity against Sanchez.
Colorado Springs improves to 13-6 and remains in second place in the USL Championship's western conference. The Switchbacks have a quick turnaround, heading to California to take on San Diego Loyal SC on Monday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.