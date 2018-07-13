The week between a draw in Oklahoma City and Saturday’s 6 p.m. game against Sacramento Republic at Weidner Field wasn’t enough time for a group of Switchbacks defenders to recover from injury, forcing coach Steve Trittschuh to work the phones to bolster his back four.
Right back Taylor Hunter and central defenders Pascal Eboussi and JJ Tambe are not expected to be available when Sacramento, fourth in the Western Conference, visits Colorado Springs, which is narrowly holding on to the last playoff spot. Luke Vercollone, who started the season as a wingback before settling into the midfield, is also out.
Fortunately for Trittschuh, his contacts in Denver lent a helping hand, as Kip Colvey officially joined the squad Friday on loan from the Colorado Rapids after discussing the possibility of heading south earlier in the week.
“It’s part of professional sports,” Colvey said. “You just gotta expect it and be ready when your time comes, and I feel like I am.
Colvey has started three matches for the Rapids this season and has prior Major League Soccer experience with the San Jose Earthquakes, but he’s comfortable with United Soccer League play, having spent part of the last three years with Reno and Sacramento.
He appeared in four of New Zealand’s six 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
“Kip’s good because he’s played in the league,” Trittschuh said. “He knows the league. It will be an easy transition for both of us, I think.”
The week between games also included the official inclusion of Nicholas Amoako, a 20-year-old attacker who has trained with the club for nearly a month after paperwork problems forced the team to wait until the international transfer window opened before he could be added to the roster.
“We’re itching to get him in a game. This is three weeks now, and we were frustrated with the process,” Trittschuh said.
“He should’ve been playing three weeks ago, which kinda caught us by surprise when all of this paperwork didn’t work out.”
While Colvey is expected to occupy Hunter’s regular spot in the starting 11, Amoako figures to be an option off the bench, potentially making his professional debut after joining the squad from Kalonji Soccer Academy in Georgia where he’s lived since leaving his native Ghana as a refugee roughly seven years ago.
“I’m very excited, but I’m trying to keep it on the low a little bit, not to let it get over my head,” Amoako said.
The left-footed Amoako could see some time on the right side as an inverted winger, while Colvey said he approaches his position in a similar manner to his fellow outside back Josh Suggs.
“An attacking fullback, strong on the defensive end, but likes to get forward a lot,” Colvey said.
Hunter up for midseason award
While he won’t be available Saturday, Switchbacks Taylor Hunter was named to the USL’s midseason awards race for Defender of the Year.
Hunter owns a league-best 61 interceptions among defenders and is tied for the league lead with 33 tackles.
“Taylor’s a big part of what we’re doing,” Trittschuh said. “We need him back healthy.”
Voting is being conducted at uslsoccer.com
Ceus back between the sticks
Moise Pouaty got the start in goal in Oklahoma City, but the plan is for Steward Ceus to resume control of the position Saturday.
Trittschuh said Pouaty’s start a week ago was in part to keep him sharp and engaged, as he had not appeared since the team was still balancing U.S. Open Cup play.
“He didn’t have a whole lot to do the other night, but it’s good to get him a game every once in awhile,” Trittschuh said.
“Stew, he’s the guy in there, but it’s good to know if something ever happens with Stew that there are no problems with putting Moise right in there.”