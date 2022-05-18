Deja vu, and not in a good way.
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks announced Wednesday that the club's match Saturday in San Antonio has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, this time on the opponent's side.
"The decision was made for the health and safety of all parties after multiple covered individuals from San Antonio FC tested positive for COVID-19. All league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed," a release on San Antonio FC's website reads.
The match was set to be a heavyweight bout between the top teams in the western conference of the USL Championship. Both clubs have eight wins and 24 points, but the Switchbacks have only lost one game on the year, San Antonio has lost two. The Texas club picked up a 2-0 victory over Miami FC Saturday, while Colorado Springs was off, again due to a COVID-19 postponement in which multiple Switchbacks personnel tested positive.
Perhaps next week the Switchbacks will be able to play the third game of what was to be a 3-game road trip against Monterey Bay FC May 28. Their next home game is the following Friday, June 3, against Las Vegas.