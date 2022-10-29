The Switchbacks FC have ditched the switchbacks and are climbing straight up at this point.
Colorado Springs continued its record playoff run on Saturday night, topping Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 in extra time on the strength of two Michee Ngalina goals at Weidner Field.
Last week’s playoff victory put the team the deepest it had ever been in the United Soccer League Championship playoffs. Now, it will travel to San Antonio for a shot in the USLC Final.
“We made history for the club,” said midfielder Zach Zandi, who assisted on the first of Michee’s two goals. “This is a big milestone for us. We’re here to win a championship.”
The Switchbacks, who began play in 2015 in a lower division in the USL, moved up to USLC in 2020 and the results were rough. They went 2-7-7 in that first year, which was shortened by COVID-19. They jumped up to 13-10-9 last year, finished fifth, made the playoffs but lost in the first round of the playoffs.
This year they finished third at 17-4-13 and now have a pair of home playoff victories.
“It’s a massive step forward and hopefully there’s a buzz around the city now,” coach Brendan Burke said. “We’re going to the Western Conference Final. It was only 24 months ago when I got here and I was like, ‘Ooh, we have a lot to do.’”
There was a lot to do in this one, too. Sacramento scored first and turned away multiple looks from the Switchbacks — Colorado Springs led 15-11 in shots on goal and 7-3 in shots on target.
They finally broke through when Zandi fed Michee, giving the 22-year-old midfielder from the Congo (who speaks five languages) his first goal.
The Switchbacks had a chance to take the lead on a penalty kick, but Elvis Amoh couldn’t get it past Sacramento goalkeeper Danny Vitiello.
The go-ahead goal from Michee, on an assist from Stevie Echevarria, six minutes into an extra 30 minutes after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation.
The Switchbacks made the lead stand.
“Guys stood up and defended like lions all night in the moments when we had to,” Burke said. “Can’t ask for anything more. It’s been an unbelievable season.”
The improvement will have to continue on its upward trajectory Sunday on the road, as San Antonio FC won the USLC Western Conference regular-season title.
“They just kick the ball off the moon and they have a lot of big bodies and run hard,” Burke said of San Antonio. “It is what it is, they’re extraordinarily effective at it, so I’m not knocking them. I’m just saying stylistically it’s about as far away as what we do as you can get.”