Christian Herrera has a comeback story for the ages.

Prior to last week, the Switchbacks goalkeeper had been out of the club's starting lineup since a 5-0 defeat against San Diego Loyal on July 14. He returned a week ago to help Colorado Springs draw with the defending USL Championship winners. And Friday, he put forth a Herculean effort to boost his club to a 1-0 road victory over Orange County SC.

Herrera recorded seven saves against a California club that was riding a nine-game unbeaten streak which included eight victories and five shutouts. Entering Friday, Orange County outscored opponents 21-6 in that nine-game span.

Switchbacks head coach Stephen Hogan said Herrera's save-making ability was a large reason he returned to the lineup and his penchant for big saves was on display again Friday.

He stopped two strikes from Orange County's leading scorer and last season's Golden Boot winner Milan Iloski in the 19th and 29th minutes and then had another diving save in the 34th.

Herrera's heroics helped Colorado Springs weather the offensive storm from the home team in the first half. Orange County outshot Colorado Springs 12-2 -- 5-0 in shots on goal -- in the first 45 minutes.

Herrera wasn't finished. He stopped a dangerous free kick attempt by Iloski's brother Brian in the 63rd minute.

Eventually, the Switchbacks capitalized on the stellar defensive effort.

As the 83rd minute ticked over into the 84th, midfielder Devon Williams sent a cross into Orange County's penalty area where fellow midfielder Drew Skundrich headed the ball down and back to trailing forward Maalique Foster. Foster made a short pass to midfielder Tyreek Magee, whose back was to the goal when he got possession. Magee turned and fired a laser shot from just beyond the 18-yard-box into the top left corner of the net, beyond the reach of Orange County keeper Eric Lopez.

That strike doomed the California club and improved Colorado Springs to a record of 12-13-4. The Switchbacks moved up two spots in the USL Championship's Western Conference as a result, leapfrogging El Paso County Locomotive FC and Oakland Roots SC from eight to sixth. However, the match was played Friday night before those two clubs played Saturday so the standings are still very close with five games remaining in the regular season.