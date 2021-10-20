The Colorado Springs Switchbacks weren't on the pitch Wednesday night but fans have plenty to celebrate.
The club clinched a 2021 USL Championship playoff spot by virtue of El Paso Locomotive's 3-0 victory over Austin Bold FC. In addition to that, San Antonio FC fell 4-2 at New Mexico United Wednesday evening. San Antonio erased an early 1-0 deficit to lead 2-1 at the half but quickly imploded after midfielder Ollie Wright received a red card in the 58th minute.
The loss keeps San Antonio at 48 points in the USL Championship Mountain Division standing where they are tied for second with Colorado Springs. San Antonio holds the tiebreaker and also clinched a playoff berth despite the result.
The second place team in the division will host the third place team from the Pacific Division in the opening round of the USL Championship playoffs, a coveted spot for both clubs.
San Antonio FC's loss doesn't mean the Switchbacks are in control of their playoff fate yet however. San Antonio had a game in hand over Colorado Springs. Following Wednesday's contest, the clubs each have two games left on their schedule.
San Antonio will look to regroup Saturday as they host Austin Bold FC. The Switchbacks will travel to Real Monarchs SLC Saturday before heading to San Antonio for a contest in which a home playoff game could be on the line.
Also, Switchbacks Star forward Hadji Barry has 25 goals on the season, tying a 2018 record set by Louisviile City FC's Cameron Lancaster. He'll look to break the record with two games left on the schedule.