The Colorado Springs Switchbacks might be busier than Denver International Airport of late.
Wednesday Colorado Springs announced a major arrival and departure within hours. The Switchbacks confirmed the transfer of midfielder Cam Lindley to Indy Eleven and the acquisition of star forward Maalique Foster, who previously played for Sacramento Republic FC.
Lindley joined the Switchbacks before the 2022 season but played a significant role in the team's run to the their first conference final. Lindley tied with forwards Michee Ngalina and Hadji Barry for most assists for the club last season with nine. His 99 chances created — key passes leading to a scoring opportunity — in the regular and postseason led the USL Championship. He also scored two goals for Colorado Springs and made 34 appearances for the club including 33 starts.
Alongside Barry, Lindley was named to the all-league second team in November.
The reason behind Lindley's transfer is due to the Indiana native wanting to be closer to family.
“I want to thank the staff, the players, and the front office for everything they did for the group this past year. I am so thankful for all the support we had this year from the fans as well,” Lindley said in a release. “2022 was a historic year for the club and I’m happy I got to play a part in it. But it’s important for me and my wife to raise our child around our family back home. Colorado Springs will always have a place in my heart.”
On the positive side for the Switchbacks, Foster's arrival means that the club could once again have an embarrassment of riches in its attack assuming it retains some of the forwards from last season.
Foster led Sacramento Republic FC in goals last season with eight, tied with former teammate Rodrigo Lopez. He also recorded 16 key passes and had a passing accuracy of 79.8%.
Foster came to Sacramento Republic before the 2021 season, where an injury limited his production. Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke sees a bright future for the 26-year Jamaican footballer.
“Maalique (Foster) is a player that has struggled with injuries at times but really exploded onto the scene this year," Burke told Switchbacks personnel. "We are looking forward to watching him find the next level over the next few years in Colorado Springs.”