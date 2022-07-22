Colorado Springs midfielder and former El Salvador international team captain Jairo Henriquez was set to have a memorable debut for the Switchbacks Friday night at Weidner Field. With the home team down 2-1 midway through the second half, Henriquez entered the match in the 67th minute and recorded an assist and a goal in ten minutes to vault his team into the lead.
Unfortunately for Colorado Springs, the Switchbacks allowed a stoppage-time goal off a set piece from Charleston Battery defender A.J. Patterson to end the game in a 3-3 tie, the club's first draw of the season.
The game had some controversy late. A goal from Switchbacks forward Michee Ngalina in the 89th minute would have been the dagger but Ngalina was called offsides. Colorado Springs head coach Brendan Burke disagreed.
"(Ngalina's) onside we watched it back on video. He's blatantly onside, it goes 4-2, the game's over," Burke said. "I'm sick of referees pissing away points on us."
Nevertheless, Burke praised the Henriquez for the immediate impact he had on the game. He was signed to the club June 1.
"Jairo was phenomenal and he showed all his quality and he did it in such a short space of time and he deserved a better outcome, they all did," Burke said.
In the 72nd minute, five minutes after he took the field, Henriquez dribbled the ball just past midfield, beat the man on him and sent an incredible through ball, past multiple defenders, to forward Hadji Barry as he entered the top corner of the Charleston penalty area. With a one-on-one opportunity against Battery keeper Hugo Fauroux, the reigning USL Championship MVP buried the ball into the net.
Another four minutes later, and Henriquez was dribbling the ball deep in the Battery box when Charleston midfielder Joseph Schmidt conceded a penalty on a bad foul. Henriquez took the ensuing penalty kick and while Fauroux guessed correctly for the save, he couldn't match the speed of the Salvadoran's strike.
Charleston struck first early in the match, scoring in the 5th minute. Midfielder Geobel Perez took a shot from the top of the Switchbacks' penalty area and it went over Colorado Springs keeper Christian Herrera and into the top corner of the net.
Forward Elvis Amoh got the equalizer for Colorado Springs in the 24th minute as Ngalina was dribbling the ball in the Charleston box. Ngalina passed back to Amoh as he sprinted to the 6-yard line and the Ghanian forward put the ball past Fauroux.
The draw marks the end of a grueling recent schedule for Colorado Springs in which the club played eight games.
"We've been put through the ringer by the league and the referees," Burke said. "So we feel a little put upon to be honest right now. It'll be good for us to get a full week of rest for the first time in almost five weeks, which is absurd. But that's where we're at. We just need some rest."
The Switchbacks are now 13-7-1 and are still in second place in the league's western conference with 40 points. The club travels to Phoenix July 30. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m.