Colorado Springs Switchbacks coach Stephen Hogan almost always says that the club has had a good week of training prior to a game. What's not always clear is whether those good training sessions will translate to match day.

Following the club's fifth-straight loss last week, what is clear is the message Hogan is sending to his attacking players prior to Colorado Springs' home game against Orange County SC on Saturday.

Improve or changes will be made.

To be fair, the Colorado Springs club has conceded goals, but a lacke of scoring is chief among Colorado Springs' issues. In the club's past five matches, the Switchbacks have been outscored 9-4.

Hogan said competition for a starting attacker position for Saturday's game has lasted all the way up to the eve of the match.

"To this point the lads know it, the only position I haven't picked is one. It's still up for grabs until after (Friday's) training session, I'm making an announcement on one position," he said.

And although the club acquired forward Jonas Fjeldberg from Indy Eleven last month, more changes could be on the way.

Friday, Hogan said the club is close to acquiring multiple players.

"It's the same thing of really trusting and being together with a group, but everyone knows that improvement's needed," he said. "It doesn't matter what organization it is. It doesn't matter if it's sports or whatever else, front office you have to tweak things every so often. Halfway through the season or nearly halfway through the season it needs to happen."

While Hogan did not specify which positions the team would fill, it's unlikely that all of the players potentially coming in would be for positions outside of the attack.

The pressure on the current group of attackers doesn't end there. Pueblo native Marco Rios played his first minutes in a USL Championship match at home for Colorado Springs last week against Oakland Roots SC. He came in as a substitution in the 66th minute.

Rios plays under an academy contract, which allows young players to train and compete with the Switchbacks without affecting their college eligibility.

Impressed with the Pueblo teenager's ability, Hogan said Rios is earning his opportunities.

"He runs beyond. He's creative on the ball. His half turns are similar to (Zach) Zandi's. No where near them yet, but he has the same sort of mentality," Hogan said. "You have to actually trot them out on the field to see what they can do. ... It's getting closer. The other two who really are serious pros if they get going, Jairo (Henriquez) and Tyreek (Magee), those players can turn a game on its head. If they don't do that. If they can't step up and do that consistently, which they know, well then we have a young kid who's knocking on the door."

As for Fjeldberg, Switchbacks fans will likely have to wait one more week for his debut. Hopefully, he can be available for the club in its June 17 match against the Las Vegas Lights, Hogan said.

The Norwegian forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury while attempting to improve his cardio for playing at altitude.

Kickoff against Orange County SC is at 7 p.m. Orange County forward and reigning golden boot winner Milan Iloski leads the club in goals with five and assists with three.

Switchbacks forward Romario Williams leads the team in goals with four. Forward Deshane Beckford leads the club in assists with three.