Colorado Springs Switchbacks forward Thomas Amang had missed the club’s four previous games with a thigh injury before returning Saturday night to kick his team past the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 1-0 with a stunning game-winning goal in the 94th minute.
“It was tough because, when I signed here, the most important thing for me was to be on the pitch every time,” Amang said of his time away with the injury. “I was thinking about coming back and helping the team to move forward.”
Amang’s goal put the cap on a big night for the Switchbacks during the team’s final home game in the inaugural season for newly minted Weidner Field.
The downtown Colorado Springs stadium recorded its third sellout of the season with more than 8,000 in attendance.
Amang was a late substitution for the Switchbacks in the 77th minute.
His goal was assisted by fellow forward Hadji Barry, who slipped past a defender and found his teammate in stride to set up the game-winner.
Ironically, it was Barry who seemed destined to be the hero of the night.
The star forward tied Cameron Lancaster’s USL Championship record for most goals in a single season at 25 in Wednesday’s loss against El Paso.
A goal Saturday would have broken the record.
Barry’s best chance came in the 73rd minute following a touch from midfielder Zach Zandi.
Rio Grande keeper Tyler Deric deflected Barry’s shot just wide of the post.
On the backdrop of the potential record-breaking night for Barry, the Switchbacks kept pace in a playoff race with San Antonio FC.
San Antonio wound up locked in a tie with Colorado Springs after Saturday’s win.
Both teams are vying for second place in the USL Championship Mountain Division.
The club’s final regular season game of the year is at San Antonio, with a possible home playoff game for the victorious team.
“We’re licking our lips at the opportunity to go down there and take a home playoff game away from them,” coach Brendan Burke said.