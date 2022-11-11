The season is over for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, but the week following the club's loss in the western conference final has been one the busiest.
Jeff Caldwell hangs 'em up:
Colorado Springs announced Friday that the club's starting goalkeeper for the 2022 season Jeff Caldwell is retiring. Caldwell signed with the Switchbacks last December coming from Hartford Athletic. Caldwell made 30 appearances for Colorado Springs in 2022. He recorded 10 clean sheets (shut outs), 72 saves on 115 shots faced, which ranked in the top 15 for saves in the USL Championship, and saved two penalties over the course of the year.
"Thank you for all the blood, sweat and tears you gave to the club for this incredible season," the Switchbacks said via social media. "We will be rooting you on as you retire from soccer and move into the next chapter of your life!"
Ngalina earns young player of the year award
Wednesday, Colorado Springs forward Michee Ngalina was named the USL Championship's young player of the year. The award recognizes outstanding play from footballers who are 22-years-old or younger or, more specifically, born after Jan. 1 2000.
Ngalina just made that cut at 22 years old born in April of 2000. The forward from Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo scored 12 goals alongside eight assists in the regular season. He added two more goals and one assist in postseason play. Ngalina was an ironman for Colorado Springs this year, starting in all 34 regular-season matches and the club's three playoff games.
Ngalina's 80 completed dribbles led the league in that category this season.
“It means a lot to me [to win this],” Ngalina told Switchbacks personnel. “But first, to my teammates I want to thank them for helping me out so I can be deserving of it. And so this success, it’s mine but it’s also the team’s. It just means a lot for me and my career and I feel very proud to earn this.”
Statement on officiating in WCF
The Switchbacks have been very vocal about what they believe to be poor officiating in 2022.
Whether it was an offsides call on a Ngalina goal that would have likely turned a 3-3 draw against Charleston Battery, July 22, into a win, or a pair of apparently missed hand balls in the club's Sept. 20 match in San Antonio, Colorado Springs and coach Brendan Burke in particular, have never shied away from calling out officials.
The Switchbacks took their protest of poor officiating to a new level Tuesday following the club's most recent game against San Antonio FC, the USL Championship's western conference final Nov. 6.
"We would like to apologize, not just to our fans, but fans of the USL Championship for the state of the referees Sunday night," a post on Switchbacks social media read Tuesday. "The performance was at best sub-par, on both sides of the ball. We hope to continue to push the conversation forward and work with the league to try and improve the quality for everyone."
This statement was accompanied by a hashtag advocating for VAR, or video assistant referee, in the USL Championship. VAR allows for an official to use video to review a call made by an on-field officials.
The club's outcry comes from the belief that two hand ball penalties which could have led to penalty kicks for Colorado Springs were missed. Just one penalty kick could have changed the outcome of the match as San Antonio only had a 1-0 lead for the majority of the match.
The Switchbacks also included video of the alleged missed calls in their social media posts.
The Colorado Springs' social media team wasn't alone in thinking the officials blew calls in the conference final. Burke had some pointed words regarding the officiating following the match.
"I thought we controlled most of the game, away from home, in a final, it was a good performance," Burke said after the match. "We just didn't catch a break. And unfortunately, the referee had a disaster of a night and that didn't help us. He missed two blatant penalties so that's unfortunate hopefully he gets better in the offseason just like we'll try to get better as a team."
The Gazette has reached out to league officials for comment, but has not received a response.