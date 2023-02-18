Switchbacks

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks won their fourth preseason match against USL League One's Northern Colorado Hailstorm 2-1 on Saturday. 

The Switchbacks fell behind early, with Northern Colorado scoring in the 18th minute. 

Midfielder Drew Skundrich scored the equalizer for Colorado Springs in the 33rd minute off an assist from fellow midfielder Devon Williams. 

Salvadoran midfielder Jairo Henriquez subbed into the game in the 61st minute and gave the Switchbacks the lead in the 86th. 

Colorado Springs faces the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Friday. 

