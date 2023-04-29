Previously undefeated Charleston Battery was battered by the rain and the visitors.

Colorado Springs forward Maalique Foster scored his first goal of 2023 in the opening moments of Saturday's match before the game was delayed for nearly two hours due to bad weather.

Neither Mother Nature nor Charleston could prevent Colorado Springs from picking up a 2-1 victory and handing the USL Championship eastern conference leading Battery their first loss of the season.

Foster's goal in the fourth minute came courtesy of defender Markhus "Duke" Lacroix who turned over Charleston and sent a brilliant through ball from behind midfield to a streaking Foster for a one-on-one opportunity against Battery keeper Trey Muse.

The Switchbacks stayed hot despite the delay and midfielder Steven Echevarria scored his first goal of the season, and the match winner, in the 15th minute. Lacroix sent a high arcing cross into the Battery's 18-yard-box where it was headed by a Battery player right to Echevarria. He took a shot from beyond the box, it deflected off a player and rolled past Muse for a 2-0 lead.

Charleston put a dent in Colorado Springs' advantage in the 27th minute as the Switchbacks failed to clear the ball. That led to a cross from Battery defender A.J. Paterson into the penalty area. His ball was headed near the back post by midfielder Arturo Rodriguez to defender Leland Archer, who was in front of the goal and scored with a header of his own.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado Springs did not have its usual starter in goal in Christian Herrera. Former Battery keeper and Denver native Joe Kuzminksy got the start with Alec Smir available for selection.

Kuzminsky and the Switchbacks' defense held on in the second half as rain continued to pour down on Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Colorado Springs battled on the slippery pitch in a chippy second half during which four yellow cards were issued to both clubs along with a pair of yellows to both benches.

The Switchbacks jump into second place in the USL Championship's western conference with the win, temporarily passing San Diego Loyal SC, which had not yet completed its match at the conclusion of the Colorado Springs match.

The Switchbacks host El Paso Locomotive FC Friday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.