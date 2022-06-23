The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have hit their stride this season, boasting a league-best 11-2 record in the USL Championship.
Colorado Springs has scored at least twice in the last seven games and dropped only one contest in that time frame, a 4-2 loss to expansion side Monterey Bay F.C. on the heels of a 23-day layoff due to postponements from COVID-19. That game is well in the rearview mirror as the Switchbacks have scored ten goals in the three games since.
However, Friday night presents perhaps the biggest challenge for Colorado Springs so far in San Antonio FC. The Texas club is second in the USL Championship at 10-3-1.
With a win, the Switchbacks have an opportunity to not only put some distance between them and their closest competitor in the western conference, but also get some revenge against the team that denied them a home playoff game last year.
The last time these two teams met was the final game of the 2021 season in which the Switchbacks scored a franchise-record 60 goals. It was also the inaugural season of the club's new stadium downtown. A playoff game at Weidner Field would have been the cherry on top of a wonderful season but Colorado Springs fell at San Antonio 3-0 in the regular season finale. The Switchbacks were subsequently bounced out of the playoffs in the first round by eventual champions Orange County SC.
The first match between the two teams this year was supposed to take place in San Antonio in May, but it was one of the games that were fell victim to the pandemic.
San Antonio now comes to Weidner Field to face a red hot Colorado Springs team.
The Switchbacks aren't getting complacent, following last week's win over Indy Eleven. Midfielder Zach Zandi identified defending against set pieces as an area where the club could improve.
"San Antonio is obviously one of the best teams in the league they're right up their at the west with us," Zandi said. "We can't really have any slip ups...Set pieces have been a big problem for us so it's going back, looking at the film and really trying to learn and just get better and improve for next game."
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday.