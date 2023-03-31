Saturday, the Switchbacks head east to take on Loudoun United FC in what will be just the second meeting between the teams. Colorado Springs won the first 3-1 in 2021.

The match kicks off from Segra Field in Leesburg, Va. at 2 p.m.

Both Colorado Springs and Loudoun will be eager to get back into the win column after suffering losses last week. The Switchbacks fell to San Antonio 1-0 and Loudoun was trounced by FC Tulsa 3-0.

The chances have been there for Colorado Springs in the attack, but the goals haven't come yet. In the past two games, a loss and a draw, the Switchbacks had double-digit shot attempts and led their opponents in shots on target in both contests, but only netted one of those attempts.

Perhaps help is on the way. Colorado Springs will have midfielder Jairo Henriquez available for selection, according to the team's web site. Henriquez, was called up for international duty, playing for his home country of El Salvador in a friendly against Honduras last week and in the CONCACAF Nations League match against the United States on Monday. He missed the club's loss to San Antonio as a result.

The Salvadoran has a knack for making plays for the Switchbacks and his skill can bolster the club's attack. Henriquez is tied for second in key passes this season with four, despite playing one fewer game than his teammates. A key pass is defined as a pass that directly leads to a shot on goal, but the shot fails to score.

On the other side, Loudoun United will also have a returning player available in forward and leading scorer Zach Ryan. Ryan received a one-game suspension as a result of a red card he received in the waning moments of United's draw with San Antonio on March 19.

Ryan leads Loudoun with three goals on the season and is tied for assist leader with three other players, each with one. His three goals are second in the USL Championship.

Forward Deshane Beckford leads Colorado Springs in assists with two. Henriquez, midfielder Zach Zandi and defender Markhus Duke Lacroix each lead the team in goals scored with one apiece.