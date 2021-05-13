Fans attending the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC home opener May 21 at Weidner Field will witness the team donning their new home jerseys.
The kit features an updated logo and new club colors. Made by Capelli Sport, the jerseys will be worn primarily for home matches.
The five blue stripes across the front of the black jersey represent the five military bases that make up the Colorado Springs community: U.S. Air Force Academy, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Fort Carson.
Centura Health is again the primary jersey sponsor for the Switchbacks with an updated logo on the front of the jerseys.
The Switchbacks host New Mexico United in their home opener. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
In April, the Switchbacks unveiled new road jerseys with the primary color being white. They wore the road jersey for their final exhibition game against Orange County SC at Weidner Field.
This is the Switchbacks’ first season in the new 8,000-seat state-of-the-art downtown stadium. At 6,035 feet elevation, Weidner Field is the highest professional stadium in the USL Championship and the United States.