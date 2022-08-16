With 10 games left on the Switchbacks schedule, each match has the potential to alter the team's postseason fate.
While San Antonio FC and San Diego Loyal SC have distanced themselves from the pack in the USL Championship's Western Conference as the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, the remaining five teams in the conference are separated by a total of nine points, from the third-seeded Switchbacks to the seventh-seeded Las Vegas Lights FC.
The highest seed, which currently would be San Antonio, receives a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Wednesday, Colorado Springs travels to fifth-seeded Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff begins at 9 p.m. Sacramento has 37 points this season with a 10-6-7 record. With a 13-8-3 record, the Switchbacks sit at 42 points.
The Switchbacks owe their high seed to their red-hot start this season, winning 11 contests and dropping just two. Since the end of June, Colorado Springs hasn't matched that form, especially on defense.
While Colorado Springs ranks second in the USL Championship for goals scored with 50, the team has allowed 17 goals in the past five games.
"I called it a hundred in the locker room," Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said after Friday's match against El Paso Locomotive FC. "It felt like a hundred."
During the first part of the season when the club went 11-2, they had five shutouts. They've had once since, a 3-0 win over Sacramento July 1.
Following Friday's 4-4 draw against El Paso in which his team blew a 3-0 lead in the second half, Burke called the match a "gut check."
"This is way too talented a group and we're way too close to something special to have stuff like that happen," he said.
Sacramento will be a good test of mettle for Colorado Springs. The club will be eager to bounce back after suffering their first defeat since July 16 Saturday, a 1-0 loss to Monterey Bay FC.
Sacramento is led by a trio of players in scoring who have four goals each on the season in forwards Maalique Foster and Douglas Martinez Jr. and midfielder Rodrigo Lopez. Lopez is also the team's assist leader with five.
Colorado Springs is led in goals by forward Hadji Barry, who has 15 goals on the season, tied for second-most in the league. Midfielder Cam Lindley leads Colorado Springs and the USL Championship in assists with nine.