Switchbacks head coach Stephen Hogan often refers to the intense competition that takes place during his club's training sessions and how his players have to be on their toes. Bottom line, it's something he takes seriously.

Friday, Hogan proved how seriously.

Colorado Springs announced Friday it had transferred defender Macauley King to fellow USL Championship side Indy Eleven. And Indy, in exchange, transferred Norwegian forward Jonas Fjeldberg to the Switchbacks. Though he had yet to find the back of the net for Indy, Fjeldberg was a top goal scorer a season ago for Rio Grande Valley, which Colorado Springs eliminated in the first round of the western conference playoffs in October.

The move comes as Colorado Springs, sitting at 5-3-1 in fourth place in the western conference, is seemingly still attempting to find its identity in the attacking phase. The Switchbacks have 11 goals through nine games which ranks in the top half of the USL Championship, tied for eighth most with several other clubs. However, the team has eight goal scorers on the season with only one player, forward Romario Williams, having scored more than once. It's a far cry from the past couple years of 60-plus goals a season, fueled by Hadji Barry and Michee Ngalina.

This season, Hogan has changed the starting lineup as it pertains to his forwards on several occasions. The 2023 campaign began with forward Deshane Beckford coming in as a substitute, then Beckford quickly recorded a pair of assists and became more entrenched as a starter. At other times, it's been midfielder Jairo Henriquez -- who has attacking prowess -- and forward Maalique Foster coming off the bench. Most recently, it's been Williams whose number has been called in the second half of matches.

Thursday, Hogan said the changes were due to competition and perhaps alluded to Friday's transaction.

"It's real competition. You know there's potentially one or two other things I could change in the near future as well," Hogan said during practice Thursday. "I don't really mess around with it. Sometimes it doesn't help us, sometimes it does help us. In the Charleston game it was a pure competition. Romario knew that in the New Mexico game he had to really put the ball on it and he didn't. So Maalique got (the start) and the idea of the transitional play in Charleston actually helped as well as Maalique needed to start and get going. ... But now is there going to be another change, possibly, because of competition and because of how people are training? ...The understanding from them is the honesty of me is that we talk every day and sometimes they don't like it but that's just the way it is everyone wants to play but they can't."

Game preview

Colorado Springs is preparing to bounce back from last week's loss against El Paso as the Switchbacks play at Memphis 901 FC on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The match is the first of three consecutive away matches against eastern conference opponents. Hogan emphasized the need to come take with four or six points -- or at least one win and one draw -- from the three games.

"We have a goal of what we want out of the three games and the understanding is you have to take stuff home," Hogan said. "We have been good on the road and it's been for good reasons we haven't let team settle. We takeover with the ball at times for 60%, 70% of the game so that's helped us on the road. But the thought process is defensively if we're structured and sound on the road to then maybe counter teams a little bit more or even move the ball forward a little bit quicker than what we've been doing we'll then push teams back and change it up a little bit but to get four (points) let's say to get six out of nine would be a real good achievement."

Some good news for Colorado Springs is that defender and team captain Matt Mahoney seems to be on the mend. Mahoney was sidelined with a quad injury against El Paso. He hopes to be available for selection Saturday against Memphis.

901 FC has remained unbeaten in their last five outings and are 2-0-1 in the last three matches, allowing just one goal in the three-game span.

While he has yet to make an impact on the scoreboard for Memphis this season, forward Phillip Goodrum will be someone the Switchbacks will need to defend well come game time. Goodrum scored 21 goals for Memphis a season ago, four shy of the league record.

"I think with who we have out there and the quality of our team, we should hopefully have more possession of the ball and it's just about limiting his chances," Mahoney said. "If we can limit his chances and their team's chances as a whole, we know we'll create chances. And if we put one or two away, our defense should do the job and be able to keep a clean sheet."

Midfielders Laurent Kissiedou, Bruno Lapa and Luiz Fernando lead Memphis in goals with two apiece. Lapa and Fernando also lead in assists again with two each. Williams leads Colorado Springs in goals with three on the season. Beckford's three assists lead the Switchbacks in that category.