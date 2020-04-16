The Switchbacks are seeking other ways to get their competitive fix and will have to continue to do so for at least two more weeks.
Thursday, the same day the Colorado Springs soccer club used social media to announce a World Cup trivia competition between players and staff, the United Soccer League announced an extension to its previous training moratorium due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams in the USL’s professional leagues — USL Championship and League One — can not practice until May 4 at the earliest, according to a league release.
“USL continues to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other local, state and national health authorities, the USL Players Association, and professional sports organizations from across the country to ensure the health and wellness of players, staff and supporters remains our top priority,” the release reads. “In close coordination with the league’s Board of Governors, USL will also use the time to reassess its current temporary suspension timeline. Additional updates will be provided as soon as they become available.”
Should the 2019 season resume, the Switchbacks will return to action with a win in its only match, a 2-1 result at Oklahoma City.
In the meantime, Switchbacks players will put their effort into earning points for their World Cup knowledge.